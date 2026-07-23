Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Criticizes PM Modi Over NEET Paper Leak Response

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delayed response to the NEET paper leak issue, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal. Addressing reporters, Parameshwara highlighted concerns over students' futures, democratic rights, and the State Government's preparedness for drought management across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:57 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Criticizes PM Modi Over NEET Paper Leak Response
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara, launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, accusing him of responding 'very late' to the NEET paper leak scandal. Parameshwara called for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing the need for accountability.

Parameshwara emphasized the opposition's desire to debate this pressing issue in Parliament, highlighting its impact on the futures of hundreds of thousands of students. He criticized the inconsistency in students' exam results, demanding that those in positions of power take responsibility and resign.

The Deputy CM also voiced strong condemnation of alleged misconduct against Rahul Gandhi during a Delhi protest, questioning the state's commitment to democratic principles. He assured the public of Karnataka's readiness to tackle drought conditions, with plans to evaluate the situation through upcoming review meetings.

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