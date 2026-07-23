WHO and SESAM Push for Wider Use of Simulation in Healthcare

Health simulation is gaining recognition as a practical way to strengthen healthcare systems, with global experts calling for it to become a core part of workforce training, patient safety and health service planning instead of remaining limited to individual programmes or institutions.

More than 80 representatives from simulation societies, ministries of health, hospitals, universities, international organisations, professional associations and industry gathered at the WHO Academy in Lyon on 15 June 2026 for a joint event organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Society for Simulation in Europe (SESAM). The meeting focused on finding ways to expand the use of simulation across healthcare systems rather than relying on isolated projects driven by local champions.

Simulation seen as a foundation for stronger healthcare

Participants agreed that simulation has grown far beyond its traditional role as an educational tool. It is now viewed as an effective way to improve patient safety, strengthen clinical decision-making, prepare healthcare workers for real-life situations, improve teamwork and support health systems during periods of increasing pressure.

The discussions reflected a shared view that enough evidence already exists to prove the value of simulation in healthcare, although experts said more research and stronger advocacy are still needed to encourage policymakers to include it in national health strategies. They stressed that awareness among decision-makers remains one of the biggest barriers to broader adoption.

Moving from isolated projects to national strategies

Experts at the event said meaningful progress will depend on integrating simulation into workforce development plans, healthcare education, national policies and sustainable funding systems. They noted that scattered initiatives can deliver local success, though achieving consistent improvements across health services requires coordinated action at national and international levels.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of partnerships between governments, hospitals, universities, professional organisations, international agencies and industry, with participants agreeing that collaboration will play a central role in expanding simulation programmes and ensuring they remain effective over time.

Preparing health systems for future challenges

Speaking during the event, Dr Bart Janssens, Unit Head for Health Learning and Capacity Building at the WHO Academy, described simulation as more than a teaching method, calling it a strategic tool that strengthens workforce readiness, builds capacity and supports more resilient healthcare systems. He added that the gathering was designed to move beyond discussion and encourage practical action.

As healthcare systems continue to deal with workforce shortages, more complex patient care and rapidly changing professional skill requirements, participants agreed that the discussion has shifted from questioning the value of simulation to finding the best ways to expand and sustain its use across health services.

Joint report to outline next steps

The Lyon meeting marked the beginning of a broader collaborative effort between WHO and SESAM rather than the conclusion of the conversation. Both organisations will now bring together the recommendations and priorities identified during the event, with a joint WHO–SESAM report expected to be released in the coming weeks to guide future action.