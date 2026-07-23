Controversial Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive religious site in Jerusalem, has sparked condemnation from Jordan and Palestinian officials. His presence and encouragement of Jewish prayer at the site contravened long-standing agreements, raising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:59 IST
Controversial Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a move likely to exacerbate regional tensions, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid a controversial visit to the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Thursday. The site, known to Jews as Temple Mount, permits only Muslim prayers under a long-established agreement.

Ben-Gvir's visit drew sharp rebukes from Jordan and Palestinian officials, who condemned it as an act of provocation. Jordan's foreign ministry labeled the visit as a 'desecration of the mosque's sanctity' and an 'unacceptable provocation,' highlighting the potential for escalated tensions in a historically volatile area.

The timing of the visit, coinciding with Tisha B'Av—a significant day of mourning in Judaism—saw no immediate unrest. Israel's longstanding policy to maintain the site's delicate status quo remains purportedly unchanged, despite Ben-Gvir's actions raising fears of potential shifts in that balance.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026