Devotees Flock to Puri for Final Darshan Ahead of Bahuda Yatra: Security, Rituals & Traditions in Focus

Thousands of devotees gathered at Puri's Adapa Mandapa for the last darshan of the deities before July 24’s Bahuda Yatra. Police ensured multi-layer security for smooth proceedings. Traditions such as offering Poda Pitha and historical beliefs surrounding Ardhashini reflect deep cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:56 IST
Devotees Flock to Puri for Final Darshan Ahead of Bahuda Yatra: Security, Rituals & Traditions in Focus
Visuals from Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a remarkable convergence of faith and tradition, devotees poured into Puri's Adapa Mandapa on Thursday to witness the year's last darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Maa Subhadra. This spiritual event precedes the highly anticipated Bahuda Yatra set for July 24, with Odisha Police implementing stringent security measures to manage the massive crowds.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Satyajit Naik emphasized the meticulous security frameworks crafted to ensure a seamless darshan. Detailing the strategy, Naik revealed that darshan activities initiated at 6 am and were scheduled to wrap up by 6 pm, as determined by temple authorities, enabling preparations for the upcoming Bahuda Yatra.

Elaborate security and crowd control systems were not only in place for Thursday but extended to Friday's grand yatra as well. The policing blueprint featured zig-zag barricading, designated entry and exit pathways, and the deployment of 50 platoons. Additionally, temple regions were segmented into sectors, each supervised by dedicated officers. Meanwhile, cultural practices such as the Poda Pitha offering at the Mausi Maa Temple underscore the rich historical beliefs associated with the event, including narratives from the Skanda Purana that highlight Ardhashini's legendary flood-controlling feats.

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