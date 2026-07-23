Wildberries Warehouse Halts Amid Kyiv's Tactical Strikes
Russian online retailer Wildberries temporarily halted operations at a warehouse following a Ukrainian drone strike. Kyiv has targeted Wildberries' facilities, accusing them of supporting Russian military logistics. The attacks have damaged significant logistical capacity, impacting Russia's consumer economy growth. Wildberries assured operations will resume soon despite financial losses.
- Country:
- Russia
Leading Russian online retailer Wildberries has paused operations at one of its warehouses after a Ukrainian drone attack occurred overnight on Thursday. This move is part of Kyiv's broader strategy to target Russian commercial entities allegedly linked to military infrastructure.
The strikes, which began over the weekend, have reportedly affected four of Wildberries' warehouses. Kommersant, a Russian daily, states these attacks have rendered approximately 10% of Wildberries' logistics capacity unusable, translating to significant space impacted.
The Kremlin, denying the military use allegations, acknowledges the financial strain on Wildberries and smaller businesses operating through its platform. Wildberries, along with competitor Ozon, forms a crucial part of Russia's consumer economy, which is pivotal to national growth plans. Despite this, the company has confirmed that operations will resume shortly.
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