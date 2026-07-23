Dollar and Yen Battle Amidst Global Economic Tensions

The dollar edged lower against the euro while reaching a 40-year high against the yen as global tensions, including conflict in the Middle East, shape market dynamics. Oil prices have risen significantly due to geopolitical events, while the ECB and BOJ are at pivotal points in setting monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:02 IST
Dollar and Yen Battle Amidst Global Economic Tensions
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  • European Union

The dollar weakened against the euro ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting, yet surged to a four-decade high against the yen amid Middle Eastern conflicts impacting market trends. Oil prices increased for the fifth consecutive day following attacks on tankers by Yemen's Houthis.

The American economy's resilience to energy shocks has bolstered demand for the dollar, overshadowing the euro and yen. The dollar index slightly decreased by 0.08% to 101.06, with the ECB unlikely to signal a significant policy change.

Meanwhile, the yen saw its weakest performance since December 1986, with concerns over the Bank of Japan’s conservative approach to rate hikes. Japan's finance ministry signaled potential currency interventions as the yen continued to decline.

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