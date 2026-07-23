Why AfDB Is Backing a €200 Million Refinery Upgrade in Côte d’Ivoire

The African Development Bank Group's €200 million loan for a major refinery upgrade in Côte d'Ivoire is more than an industrial financing deal. By enabling the production of ultra-low-sulfur diesel, the project aims to reduce harmful vehicle emissions while protecting a strategically important fuel supply chain serving Côte d'Ivoire and neighbouring West African economies.

Approved by the Bank's Board of Directors on 13 July 2026 in Abidjan, the financing will support the "Clean Air" project led by the Société Ivoirienne de Raffinage, or SIR. The loan forms part of a wider €833 million investment expected to be funded by a consortium of development finance institutions and other partners.

The project places Côte d'Ivoire at the centre of a difficult regional policy challenge: how to meet rising demand for reliable transport fuels while tightening environmental standards and reducing the health costs associated with lower-quality petroleum products.

Cleaner Diesel, Not an Exit from Oil

The core of the project is the design, construction and commissioning of a diesel hydrodesulfurisation complex at SIR's refinery. Hydrodesulfurisation removes sulfur compounds from petroleum products, allowing refineries to produce fuel that generates fewer harmful emissions when burned.

Once the complex begins operating, currently scheduled for 2029, SIR is expected to produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel that meets international environmental standards. Lower sulfur levels can reduce pollutants associated with diesel exhaust, support cleaner urban air and improve the performance of vehicle engines and emission-control systems.

The environmental significance of the investment, however, needs to be understood carefully. It does not represent a move away from petroleum. Rather, it is an attempt to make the fuels already central to West African transport and commerce less polluting.

Diesel remains embedded in the region's economic infrastructure. It powers trucks transporting goods, public and private vehicles, industrial machinery and sections of the wider logistics network. In that context, improving fuel quality can deliver nearer-term environmental benefits even as governments confront the longer-term question of how quickly cleaner energy alternatives can be expanded.

Measurable air-quality improvements will depend not only on the sulfur content of fuel but also on vehicle conditions, traffic volumes, regulatory enforcement and other sources of urban pollution.

Côte d'Ivoire's Refinery Carries Regional Weight

Founded in 1962, SIR is one of West Africa's largest refineries and supplies petroleum products to Côte d'Ivoire as well as international markets. Its importance extends beyond the domestic economy because landlocked neighbouring countries depend on coastal refining and distribution networks to secure fuel.

Mali and Burkina Faso are specifically identified as markets that could benefit from stronger fuel supplies following the upgrade. For landlocked economies, disruptions at refineries, ports or transport corridors can affect fuel availability, raise distribution pressures and create wider consequences for transport, trade and business activity.

The investment therefore carries a regional energy-security dimension. A refinery capable of producing fuel that complies with stricter environmental specifications may be better positioned to serve markets where standards are gradually becoming more demanding. It may also strengthen Côte d'Ivoire's role as a regional refining and distribution centre. That could support industrial activity and export earnings while deepening economic links with neighbouring states.

However, expanding refinery capability alone will not guarantee secure regional supplies. The flow of petroleum products across borders also depends on transport infrastructure, storage capacity, stable trade routes and effective coordination between governments, distributors and regulatory authorities.

Regional dependence on a limited number of refineries can itself create vulnerability. Operational failures, construction delays or disruptions along key corridors could affect several markets simultaneously. The value of the upgrade will therefore be measured partly by the reliability and resilience of the broader supply network in which SIR operates.

Development Finance Takes on the Industrial Risk

AfDB will serve as the mandated lead arranger for the financing package, helping to structure the transaction and attract additional funding from development partners. That role is vital because the Bank's €200 million loan covers only part of the stated €833 million investment. The project will require the wider consortium to mobilise the remaining capital and sustain its commitments through construction, testing and commissioning.

Large industrial upgrades can be difficult to finance through commercial lending alone. They demand significant upfront capital, specialised engineering and long repayment periods, while remaining exposed to construction, operational and market risks. Development finance institutions can help assemble funding on terms suited to such projects and give other investors greater confidence to participate.

The transaction also highlights a tension facing development lenders. African economies need dependable energy supplies and modern industrial infrastructure, but financial institutions are simultaneously under pressure to align their portfolios with environmental and climate objectives.

The Clean Air project seeks to bridge those priorities by financing petroleum infrastructure designed to produce cleaner fuel. Its case rests on the argument that reducing sulfur in diesel can generate environmental and health improvements while keeping strategically important refining capacity competitive.

The Bank says the investment aligns with its Ten-Year Strategy 2024–2033, which supports the mobilisation of large-scale capital for climate-resilient infrastructure and industrial growth. Yet the classification deserves close attention. Cleaner diesel can reduce certain local pollutants, but it remains a fossil fuel. The project should therefore be assessed on its specific emissions and air-quality benefits rather than presented as equivalent to investment in low-carbon energy.

Its credibility will depend on transparent environmental standards, effective monitoring and evidence that the completed facility produces fuel of the promised quality.

Jobs Are Immediate; Long-Term Benefits Face a 2029 Test

The project is expected to generate around 1,140 jobs during construction. Once the complex becomes operational, SIR plans to recruit 82 permanent employees while safeguarding approximately 900 existing refinery jobs. Around 50 workers are also expected to receive specialised training in modern refining technologies. This training component could be significant in an industry where increasingly sophisticated equipment requires technical skills that are not always widely available.

The employment figures nevertheless show that most new jobs will be linked to the construction phase. The project's lasting labour impact may come less from the number of permanent positions created and more from preserving existing employment, upgrading workers' skills and keeping the refinery viable as fuel standards evolve.

Attention will now turn to the assembly of the full financing package and the project's movement from approval to construction. Key indicators will include procurement progress, environmental safeguards, construction milestones and whether the planned 2029 start date remains achievable.

After commissioning, the most important test will be performance. The refinery will need to demonstrate that its diesel consistently meets the required sulfur standards and that cleaner fuel reaches both domestic consumers and regional markets.