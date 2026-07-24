India Hosts Multinational Training at Southern Naval Command in Kochi

Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 concluded at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on July 23 after four days of multinational training designed to strengthen maritime security skills, operational coordination and professional ties among participating countries.

Conducted by the Indian Navy in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces, the engagement brought together 276 personnel from 27 countries, 76 facilitators and subject specialists, and representatives from four international organisations. The programme was organised under the Southern Naval Command and the Indian Navy-led Combined Task Force 154, generating a total of 3,800 training man-hours.

Training combines legal and operational knowledge

Rear Admiral Deepak Singhal, Chief Staff Officer for Training at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, inaugurated the engagement on July 20 in the presence of Combined Maritime Forces Deputy Commander Commodore Dan Thomas, senior naval officers and representatives from participating nations.

The training connected legal, operational and security perspectives through professional discussions, simulator-based instruction and practical exercises. Sessions covered maritime domain awareness, information sharing, maritime law, counter-narcotics operations, force protection, asymmetric threats, uncrewed maritime systems and operational sea training.

Contributions came from the Indian Navy and its Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region, along with CMF bodies such as the Joint Maritime Information Center. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Maritime Organization's International Maritime Law Institute also provided specialist expertise.

Crews practise emergency and boarding skills

Participants completed hands-on exercises in damage control, firefighting, maritime communications, survival at sea and boarding procedures, giving them experience in tasks that crews may face during emergencies, security missions and law-enforcement operations.

Sea training aboard an Indian naval ship allowed personnel to apply classroom and simulator lessons in a working maritime environment. These activities also created space for sailors and officers from different countries to compare operational experiences, share established practices and understand how partner services respond to common threats.

Building cooperation across maritime forces

The presence of personnel from 27 countries reflected the shared nature of challenges at sea, where narcotics trafficking, unlawful activity, technological threats and safety emergencies often require cooperation across national boundaries.

Training together helped participants develop greater familiarity with different procedures and communication practices, which can support faster coordination during future maritime operations. The programme also strengthened professional networks and operational confidence among naval personnel, maritime agencies and international organisations.

Indian Navy expands its training role

The closing ceremony on July 23 included an address by Commander CTF 154 Commodore Milind M Mokashi, the presentation of certificates to facilitators and a valedictory address by Rear Admiral Singhal.

Operation Southern Readiness showcased the Indian Navy's simulators, training infrastructure, instructional methods and professional expertise. Its successful completion strengthened cooperation between the Indian Navy and Combined Maritime Forces while highlighting Southern Naval Command's growing role as an international destination for specialised maritime training and regional capacity-building.