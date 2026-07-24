Maharashtra Plans Major Reforms to Build Stronger Sports Ecosystem

Maharashtra is preparing a broad reform programme covering athlete development, coaching, sports science, infrastructure and professional governance as part of efforts to become one of India's leading sporting states.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse chaired a meeting with senior officials from the Union and Maharashtra governments to shape a roadmap that supports athletes from their early development years through to elite competition, while creating stronger opportunities for young people across the state.

Athlete development placed at the centre

The proposed roadmap focuses on building an athlete-centred system supported by clear development pathways, qualified coaches and access to modern sports science. Officials discussed ways to strengthen high-performance programmes so that promising athletes can receive suitable training, competition exposure, medical assistance and performance support at every stage of their careers.

Mission Lakshyavedh, Maharashtra's programme for identifying and supporting talented athletes, formed part of the discussions, along with a comprehensive assessment of Khelo India Centres. The review is expected to examine how effectively these centres identify talent, provide training and connect athletes with higher levels of competition.

Coaches and facilities set for improvement

Structured Continuous Professional Development programmes have been proposed to help coaches update their knowledge, improve training methods and work more effectively with athletes from different sporting disciplines.

Sports facilities across Maharashtra could also move towards professional management models that provide better maintenance, scheduling and public access. Sustainable infrastructure development was discussed as a priority, reflecting the need to create facilities that remain useful and financially manageable beyond individual tournaments or short-term programmes.

Digital athlete-management systems could bring training records, competition results, fitness information and development plans into a more coordinated structure, giving coaches and administrators a clearer picture of each athlete's progress.

Transparent route from grassroots to elite sport

Officials examined possible reforms to Maharashtra's competition structure so that athletes can advance through transparent, merit-based selection rather than inconsistent or unclear processes. A well-connected competition pathway can give young players regular opportunities to test their abilities while helping selectors identify talent across districts and communities.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation roadmap for Project Mahadevaa, alongside plans for greater private-sector participation and international partnerships that could bring investment, technical knowledge and global training practices into the state's sporting network.

Youth leadership receives wider focus

The roadmap extends beyond competitive sport, with discussions covering dedicated institutional arrangements for youth affairs, stronger engagement programmes and more opportunities for young people to build leadership skills.

Khadse said close cooperation between the Union and State governments would be essential for advancing the Khelo Bharat Niti and supporting the wider Viksit Bharat vision. She noted that the reforms would complement Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's plans to strengthen Maharashtra through professional governance and sustained investment in athletes.

Senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, MITRA, Khelo India and the Maharashtra government attended the meeting, which concluded with a shared commitment to create a globally competitive sports system and widen opportunities for athletes and youth throughout the state.