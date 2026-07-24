Mandaviya Leads 'Cheer for Bharat' Cycling Rally in Glasgow

Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya joined members of the Indian diaspora in a cycling rally in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of the 'Cheer for Bharat' initiative, combining support for India's Commonwealth Games athletes with a message promoting fitness and healthier lifestyles. The event brought together members of the Indian community, who cycled alongside the minister while cheering for the Indian contingent competing at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The rally also highlighted the importance of making physical activity a regular part of everyday life.

The cycling event showcased strong support from the Indian diaspora for athletes representing the country in Glasgow. Participants used the occasion to encourage Team India while reinforcing the values of health, fitness and community participation.

During the rally, Dr Mandaviya interacted with participants and praised their enthusiasm for spreading the message of the Fit India Movement, saying the event reflected the strong connection many overseas Indians continue to maintain with initiatives launched in India.

Fitness linked to a stronger nation

Addressing the gathering, the minister said it was encouraging to see the Indian community unite under the 'Cheer for Bharat' campaign to back Indian athletes competing on the international stage. He said the cycling rally also delivered a wider message that fitness is essential for individuals as well as society. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision behind the Fit India Movement, Mandaviya said the active involvement of the Indian diaspora demonstrated its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles across the world. He added that building a developed India depends on having healthier citizens and encouraged people to make regular exercise a part of their daily routine.

Cycling promoted as a sustainable choice

The minister highlighted cycling as an activity that delivers multiple benefits beyond personal health. He said it helps reduce pollution, eases traffic congestion and supports environmental sustainability while improving physical fitness. According to Mandaviya, initiatives such as the Glasgow rally send a global message that cycling can contribute to healthier communities and a cleaner planet.

Dr Mandaviya is visiting Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games 2026, where he is meeting Indian athletes, sports officials and members of the Indian diaspora. The visit forms part of the government's broader efforts to encourage sporting excellence while promoting the Fit India Movement and strengthening engagement with Indians living overseas.