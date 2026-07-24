CSIR-NIScPR Report Puts People at the Centre of AI Energy Solutions

Artificial intelligence can help India build cleaner, more reliable energy systems, but its use must remain grounded in human values, public trust and responsible governance, according to a new technical report released by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research in New Delhi. Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog, released the report during a lecture on "Key Trends Shaping the Tech Frontiers," which drew scientists, researchers, academics and students into discussions about AI, digital innovation and India's changing technology landscape.

AI could strengthen energy security

Titled "Human-Centered AI and Sustainable Development: Holistic Pathways for Energy Security," the report examines how artificial intelligence can support smart grids, improve the integration of renewable power, anticipate equipment failures and strengthen decentralised energy networks.

These applications could make energy systems more resilient by helping operators predict demand, manage changing electricity flows and identify technical problems before they cause major disruptions. The report stresses that efficiency alone cannot define progress, since the benefits of AI-led energy systems must also reach communities fairly and protect people from poorly governed or opaque technologies.

The findings draw on discussions from an international symposium organised by CSIR-NIScPR as a pre-summit event for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Human values guide technology choices

The report presents a human-centred approach to AI that gives importance to inclusion, sustainability, accountability and human oversight throughout the development and deployment of technology. Ethical safeguards and clear governance systems are identified as essential parts of the energy transition, particularly when automated tools influence infrastructure, resource allocation and public services. Green AI practices, which seek to reduce the environmental footprint of computing systems, are also recommended so that digital solutions do not create new sustainability problems while addressing existing ones.

The document refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's M.A.N.A.V. framework, covering Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive technology, and Valid and Legitimate use.

Trusted AI needs talent and cooperation

During her lecture, Ghosh discussed the technologies reshaping industries and public institutions, with particular attention to artificial intelligence, frontier technologies and digital innovation. She said India's future progress will depend on trusted AI systems, stronger innovation capabilities, skilled digital talent and governance that brings policymakers, researchers and industry partners together.

Emerging technologies should be viewed through their effects on inclusion, resilience, sustainability and society over the longer term, she noted. Partnerships built around responsible innovation can help India expand its digital capabilities while keeping public interest at the centre of technological decisions.

Stronger links between science and policy

Participants explored AI governance, responsible innovation and the role of science-policy connections in making informed decisions about fast-moving technologies. Their discussions reflected the need for technical research to be translated into policies that governments, institutions and communities can apply in practice. CSIR-NIScPR Director Geeta Vani Rayasam joined senior scientists, faculty members and invited guests at the event, which reinforced the institute's focus on evidence-based technology policy, sustainable innovation and responsible AI governance.