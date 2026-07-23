Pakistan's Economic Gamble: Seeking U.S. Support Amid Global Challenges

Amid diplomatic overtures and timely negotiations, Pakistan seeks substantial financial backing from the U.S. to bolster its fragile economy. Despite prior successes, such as mediating a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, Islamabad's economic woes endure.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's recent Washington visit saw requests for a $10 billion U.S. stabilization fund and an EXIM Bank trade-finance facility to diversify Pakistan's funding sources, as reported by Reuters. Sources indicate skepticism among economists, citing that such financial aid may not prompt long-avoided reforms.

The outcome of these proposals remains uncertain, with analysts divided on their mutual benefits. The IMF-enforced reforms have shown some progress, but the U.S. support's implications on long-term economic stability and reform execution are yet to be seen.