Tragic Czech Army Helicopter Crash Claims Life

A Czech army helicopter carrying five troops crashed in the east of the Czech Republic, army officials confirmed Thursday via social media platform X.

The incident occurred at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou, 180 kilometers southeast of Prague. The nation was left in shock as emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Tragically, one soldier lost their life, according to reports from the CTK news agency.

The helicopter involved was a UH-1Y Venom, a multifunctional aircraft developed by Bell Textron and equipped with T700-GE-401C engines made by General Electric.