Tragic Czech Army Helicopter Crash Claims Life

A Czech army helicopter, with five troops on board, crashed at an army base in Namest nad Oslavou. Emergency services are on-site, and one fatality has been reported. The UH-1Y Venom, a versatile helicopter, went down in the incident southeast of Prague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:54 IST
Tragic Czech Army Helicopter Crash Claims Life
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  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A Czech army helicopter carrying five troops crashed in the east of the Czech Republic, army officials confirmed Thursday via social media platform X.

The incident occurred at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou, 180 kilometers southeast of Prague. The nation was left in shock as emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Tragically, one soldier lost their life, according to reports from the CTK news agency.

The helicopter involved was a UH-1Y Venom, a multifunctional aircraft developed by Bell Textron and equipped with T700-GE-401C engines made by General Electric.

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