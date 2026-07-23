Myanmar's Leadership Attendance in ASEAN Meetings: A Distant Reality

Myanmar's top-tier participation in upcoming meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is not expected soon, according to the Philippines' foreign minister on Thursday.

Amidst a continuing civil war, Myanmar's compliance with ASEAN's peace strategy, the five-point consensus, is currently under scrutiny.

Maria Theresa Lazaro, who also acts as ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar, revealed that the assessment of Myanmar's adherence to the initiative is ongoing, delaying its return to pivotal regional discussions.