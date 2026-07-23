Myanmar's Leadership Attendance in ASEAN Meetings: A Distant Reality

Myanmar's participation in ASEAN's top meetings remains unlikely, as stated by the Philippines' foreign minister. The country's involvement is still under consideration, given ongoing conflicts and its partial compliance with a peace initiative, the five-point consensus, according to Maria Theresa Lazaro, ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:52 IST
Myanmar's Leadership Attendance in ASEAN Meetings: A Distant Reality
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  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's top-tier participation in upcoming meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is not expected soon, according to the Philippines' foreign minister on Thursday.

Amidst a continuing civil war, Myanmar's compliance with ASEAN's peace strategy, the five-point consensus, is currently under scrutiny.

Maria Theresa Lazaro, who also acts as ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar, revealed that the assessment of Myanmar's adherence to the initiative is ongoing, delaying its return to pivotal regional discussions.

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