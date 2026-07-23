India to Host Groundbreaking International Type 1 Diabetes Summit in 2026

The Friends of Mewar, in collaboration with Breakthrough T1D and the William J Clinton Foundation, announced the International Type 1 Diabetes Summit 2026 in Jodhpur. The summit aims to advance Type 1 Diabetes care and policy in India, with global experts addressing equitable care, diagnosis, and patient support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:29 IST
India to Host Groundbreaking International Type 1 Diabetes Summit in 2026
India Strengthens Momentum for Type 1 Diabetes Care as International Summit 2026 Officially Unveiled in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Friends of Mewar, alongside Breakthrough T1D and the William J Clinton Foundation, have unveiled plans for the International Type 1 Diabetes Summit 2026. At a National Curtain Raiser event in New Delhi, organisers announced the summit's focus on strengthening India's approach to Type 1 Diabetes care and policy.

Set for Jodhpur from July 30 to August 1, 2026, the summit will convene top healthcare professionals, policymakers, and patient advocates to enhance equitable care for Type 1 Diabetes. This comes as India formally recognises the condition in its national health policy, marking a significant stride in public health policy.

Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar of Udaipur, a lifelong advocate for Type 1 Diabetes awareness, emphasized the summit's mission to catalyse meaningful healthcare innovations that translate awareness into action. The event will explore topics such as early diagnosis, access to insulin, mental health support, and digital health advancements.

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