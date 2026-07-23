TotalEnergies Exits Arctic LNG 2 Stake

French oil giant TotalEnergies is pulling out of its investment in the Arctic LNG 2 plant, situated in Russia. The company will transfer its 10% stake to Nordline, a subsidiary under Novatek, which owns the majority of the plant.

The announcement was made Thursday by CEO Patrick Pouyanne, during a call addressing TotalEnergies’ second-quarter financial performance.

This move is expected to take place in the near term, marking a significant shift in the company's involvement in Russian energy projects.