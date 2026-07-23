Zelenskiy Seeks to Boost Peace Talks with U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday the possibility of high-level meetings in the United States between Ukrainian and American teams. These discussions aim to advance peace negotiations.

Zelenskiy engaged in talks with U.S. envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to brainstorm effective strategies to breathe new life into peace dialogues.

Such diplomatic engagements underscore the ongoing effort to foster cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. in pursuit of a lasting peace arrangement.