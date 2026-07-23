Zelenskiy Seeks to Boost Peace Talks with U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans for Ukrainian and U.S. teams to potentially meet in the United States soon. He had discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to explore ways to reinvigorate peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:24 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks to Boost Peace Talks with U.S.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday the possibility of high-level meetings in the United States between Ukrainian and American teams. These discussions aim to advance peace negotiations.

Zelenskiy engaged in talks with U.S. envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to brainstorm effective strategies to breathe new life into peace dialogues.

Such diplomatic engagements underscore the ongoing effort to foster cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. in pursuit of a lasting peace arrangement.

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