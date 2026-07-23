Parliament Tense: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Opposition Fury

Amidst a stormy parliamentary session over the NEET-UG paper leak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls a meeting with MPs seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The deadlock persists, with Opposition demanding preconditions for discussion, while the government urges a politic-free debate. Prime Minister Modi announces fast-track courts for the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:23 IST
Parliament Tense: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Opposition Fury
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an escalating standoff, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has summoned a meeting of Congress MPs from both houses to his residence on Thursday evening, as per party insiders. The meeting coincides with a parliamentary impasse over the NEET-UG paper leak, with the Opposition demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and citing Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha to initiate discussions. However, the government insists on an unconditional dialogue on the matter.

Rule 267 permits MPs to seek suspension of the Upper House's business. A contentious session unfolded on Thursday with significant dissent and interruptions from Opposition figures. An intense verbal clash ensued between government officials and Opposition members, each steadfast in their stance regarding the paper leak allegations. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju asserted the government's willingness to delve into the NEET controversy, criticizing the Opposition's imposition of preconditions as a deliberate delay tactic.

The NEET discussion was a collective demand from all parties, according to Rijiju, who criticized Congress for imposing conditions that hindered the discussion’s progression. Despite appeals for a collaborative approach to the discourse's timeline and parameters, the Congress’s demands have prompted Rijiju to request a straightforward, depoliticized deliberation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to address paper leaks, a move rebuked by Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge as mere provocation, questioning the government's accountability. As demonstrations erupted inside Parliament, prompted by the NEET issue and other grievances, the session was suspended for the day.

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