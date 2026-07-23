Geely and Ford Join Forces: Electric SUVs to Roll Out in Spain

Geely Auto and Ford Motor Company announced a landmark collaboration to produce electric SUVs at Ford's factory in Valencia, Spain, set to commence in 2028. This strategic partnership is part of a broader initiative by rising Chinese automakers like Geely to capitalize on underutilized production facilities of traditional carmakers.

The joint venture, with Ford holding a 66% stake, aims to satisfy forthcoming European Union mandates that require a minimum local content in electric vehicles. Producing in Spain, Europe's second-largest car-manufacturing nation, offers advantages such as lower labor and energy costs.

With Geely leading the charge, this venture underscores the rapid shifts in the automotive sector. The collaboration enables both companies to address challenges like high production costs and idle capacity in European plants. As part of their expansion, the companies will jointly develop a new crossover SUV, adaptable with various powertrains including fully electric and plug-in hybrid options.