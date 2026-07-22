Senate Debates Ban on Chinese Automakers Entering U.S. Market

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is preparing to vote on a significant bipartisan bill to reinforce restrictions on Chinese automakers entering the U.S. market. The proposed legislation seeks to enshrine a regulation initiated by the Biden administration targeting foreign influence on the American automotive sector.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan spearheaded the initiative in April. The legislation aims to ban any automakers with more than 15% Chinese ownership from selling passenger vehicles in the United States. Companies like Mercedes-Benz, which faces nearly 20% Chinese ownership, could be affected unless provisions change. Nevertheless, lawmakers have received substantial feedback from various stakeholders.

A key issue involves battery management dependency on China, prompting additional legislative provisions. The bill also addresses national security concerns related to data collection technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. As the committee's decision looms, companies like Polestar are already facing compliance challenges under evolving regulations.