Forging a Greener Future: Transforming India's Steel Industry

The Indian steel sector faces global challenges and must enhance decarbonization, technology, and market diversification to stay competitive. Economic Advisor Ashwini Kumar emphasizes innovation, policy support, and collaboration as key to strengthening the industry amid evolving global trade regulations and increased domestic demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:13 IST
Forging a Greener Future: Transforming India's Steel Industry
Ashwini Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Steel (Photo/ASSOCHAM)). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst evolving global trade conditions, the Indian steel industry is urged to prioritize decarbonization, technological advancements, and export diversification to maintain its competitive edge. Ashwini Kumar, the Economic Advisor from the Ministry of Steel, highlighted these measures at the India Steel Conclave 2026 organized by ASSOCHAM on Thursday.

Kumar revealed that India's current capacity for crude steel production is approximately 220 million tonnes, with output recently reaching 168.4 million tonnes. The domestic consumption patterns in India's steel industry are primarily driven by infrastructure investments and sectors like automobiles and white goods, offering an advantageous position over other key steel producers facing slower demand.

Looking at the global market dynamics, Kumar noted that carbon border measures are becoming increasingly significant, affecting steel exporters' market access. He advocated viewing these regulatory changes as opportunities to revamp India’s steel production, enhancing competitiveness on the world stage by diminishing carbon emissions and embracing digital innovations. With sustained efforts in policy and technology, Kumar believes the Indian steel industry can fortify both its global presence and manufacturing ambitions.

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