Oil Inventory Surge: U.S. Crude Stocks Rise Amid Mixed Demand Trends

The United States saw a 2 million-barrel increase in commercial crude oil inventories by mid-July 2026, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Despite this addition bringing total stockpiles to 411.7 million barrels, these levels still sit around 6% below the five-year average from 2021 to 2025.

The rise in crude oil inventories reflects a broader trend of expanding energy supplies. Commercial petroleum inventories overall grew by 11.6 million barrels during this period. In the refined products sector, gasoline stockpiles increased by 0.8 million barrels but remain 7% below the five-year average, while distillate fuels saw a 1.4 million-barrel rise, staying 10% under their historical benchmark.

The most notable change was in propane and propylene stockpiles, which surged by 6.3 million barrels to stand 34% above the usual five-year range. U.S. refineries operated at a robust 96.1% capacity, processing an average of 17.1 million barrels daily, with a slight decrease of 58,000 barrels from the previous week. Imports and production figures depict a dynamic yet challenging landscape for oil supply and demand.