Tripura’s Chief Minister Launches 'Mosquito-free Agartala' Campaign

In a significant move towards urban development, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the 'Mosquito-free Agartala' campaign on Thursday. The initiative, along with the deployment of 51 new mini vans for waste collection, marks a progressive step in the city's public-private partnership efforts to enhance municipal services.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the importance of tackling mosquito-borne issues through collaborative efforts. He also reflected on recent advancements in the city's infrastructure, such as the opening of a new civic hospital named after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, furthering the city's development goals.

Acknowledging Tripura's rich cultural landscape, CM Saha inaugurated the traditional Kharchi Puja at the Chaturdash Devta Temple. He spoke about the festival's unifying role among various communities in Tripura, underscoring its historical and spiritual significance in promoting unity and diversity across the region.