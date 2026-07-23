Tripura’s Chief Minister Launches 'Mosquito-free Agartala' Campaign

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched significant initiatives, including the 'Mosquito-free Agartala' campaign and the introduction of 51 mini vans for waste collection. Saha highlighted efforts to preserve cultural heritage while promoting development, notably through the Kharchi Puja, a festival celebrating Tripura's diverse cultural and spiritual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:58 IST
Tripura’s Chief Minister Launches 'Mosquito-free Agartala' Campaign
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move towards urban development, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the 'Mosquito-free Agartala' campaign on Thursday. The initiative, along with the deployment of 51 new mini vans for waste collection, marks a progressive step in the city's public-private partnership efforts to enhance municipal services.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the importance of tackling mosquito-borne issues through collaborative efforts. He also reflected on recent advancements in the city's infrastructure, such as the opening of a new civic hospital named after Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, furthering the city's development goals.

Acknowledging Tripura's rich cultural landscape, CM Saha inaugurated the traditional Kharchi Puja at the Chaturdash Devta Temple. He spoke about the festival's unifying role among various communities in Tripura, underscoring its historical and spiritual significance in promoting unity and diversity across the region.

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