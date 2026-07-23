Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Debut Half-Century

In a remarkable display of skill, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi propelled India to a seven-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 International in Harare. His maiden half-century, amassing 50 runs from just 19 balls, featured four fours and six sixes, setting the stage for an Indian victory with 40 balls to spare.

The young batting sensation was caught off a top edge from Richard Ngarava, after showcasing aggressive stroke play that dismantled the Zimbabwean bowling lineup. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan provided further batting solidity as India comfortably reached their target.

Despite a valiant 39 from Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere, the host's total of 125 for seven proved insufficient. Newcomers Ben Curran and Newman Nyamhuri debuted for Zimbabwe, while India's Ashok Sharma earned his first cap. The series continues with the next encounter set for Saturday.