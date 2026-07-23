High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S. Race to Secure Interim Deals with Mexico and Canada

The United States is pushing forward in its efforts to negotiate interim trade agreements with Mexico and Canada within the year, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. These discussions are a part of the broader renegotiation efforts surrounding the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which have been described as intricate and extensive.

Greer, addressing the Senate Finance Committee on President Donald Trump's trade agenda, emphasized the urgency of the matter before departing for talks in Mexico City. Discussions are set to involve high-level dialogues with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and include exploring options for both Trump and his counterparts in North America.

However, significant aspects like the automotive rules of origin, labor, and environmental standards are expected to require more detailed negotiations. As the trade pact underpins $1.6 trillion in regional trade—mostly directed towards the U.S.—the urgency from Canada and Mexico is palpable, as they seek to avoid extended business uncertainty. The USMCA currently remains under review, with adjustments planned throughout the coming year.