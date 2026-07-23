Stocks Overtake Real Estate as U.S. Wealth Driver

For the first time since WWII, U.S. equity holdings have surpassed real estate in net financial wealth shares. Stocks now significantly drive household wealth and consumer spending, according to Goldman Sachs. Equity gains lead to wealth accumulation and boost consumer spending, as highlighted by the brokerage firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:12 IST
Stocks Overtake Real Estate as U.S. Wealth Driver
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic shift, U.S. equity holdings have overtaken real estate as the predominant share of net financial wealth for the first time since World War Two, according to a report from Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage explained that equity gains have emerged as the key factor in household wealth accumulation, significantly influencing consumer spending decisions.

This marks a critical change in the dynamics of wealth generation and spending in American households, further emphasizing the importance of stocks in the current economic climate.

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