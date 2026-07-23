Chhattisgarh's Digital Revolution: Expanding Connectivity Statewide

By December 2026, Chhattisgarh plans to operationalize 1,056 BSNL towers and has sought approval for an additional 2,300 towers. The state has also secured a Rs 3,928 crore budget for BharatNet Phase III, aiming to enhance digital connectivity, with streamlined processes to expedite tower installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:53 IST
Chhattisgarh's Digital Revolution: Expanding Connectivity Statewide
Ankit Anand, Electronics and Information Technology Department Secretary for the Government of Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh is set to bolster its digital infrastructure significantly by making 1,056 BSNL mobile towers operational by December 2026. The state has also requested central approval for an additional 2,300 towers to further enhance connectivity. The initiatives align with a strengthened digital mission spearheaded by the state's Electronics and Information Technology Department.

During a press conference in Raipur, Secretary Ankit Anand highlighted the expedited processes to overcome previous roadblocks in obtaining land approvals. Empowering collector-level committees to issue no-objection certificates efficiently, the state aims to alleviate delays and achieve its digital goals effectively.

In addition to the tower project, the Centre has approved a substantial Rs 3,928 crore investment for Chhattisgarh under BharatNet Phase III, targeting robust broadband connectivity across the region. These efforts underscore the state's commitment to making strides in its digital landscape, aiming for comprehensive coverage and improved telecom services.

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