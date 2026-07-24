Tech Turmoil: Wall Street Dips Amid AI Spending Concerns

Wall Street experienced a tumultuous day as its major indexes suffered significant losses, driven by concerns over escalating technology company expenditures related to AI and a spike in oil prices.

The Nasdaq index was particularly affected, tumbling more than 2%, while the S&P 500 saw a decline of over 1%, reflecting widespread investor unease.

Heightened tensions in the Middle East further exacerbated fears regarding global oil supplies, with Iran-related military actions and promises of retaliation allegedly raising oil prices above $100 per barrel, consequently fueling inflation worries just ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting.