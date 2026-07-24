Paramount Skydance's $110 Billion Warner Bros. Acquisition on Hold

A federal judge has paused Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until August 17. This allows the company time to challenge a potential extended pause, crucial in light of objections from a California-led coalition and a separate lawsuit from the Writers Guild of America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 02:51 IST
Paramount Skydance's $110 Billion Warner Bros. Acquisition on Hold
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A federal judge has temporarily halted the $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance until August 17. The ruling allows the entertainment giant more time to contest a possible extended suspension.

The merger faces significant challenges from a coalition of states led by California, asserting that it would harm competition in the film and television sectors, negatively impacting theaters and cable services. Additionally, the Writers Guild of America has leveled a separate lawsuit, claiming that the merger would reduce screenwriting opportunities.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín had originally set a pause through August 3, pending a hearing on further delays. Paramount seeks a three-day hearing in August to argue that the deal could actually enhance competition.

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