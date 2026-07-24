Trump Administration Unveils New Tariffs Amid Forced Labor Concerns

The Trump administration is set to impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners, including the EU, over lax enforcement of forced labor bans. This move aims to reinstate President Trump's global tariff strategy and addresses bipartisan calls to eradicate forced labor from global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 02:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 02:39 IST
Trump Administration Unveils New Tariffs Amid Forced Labor Concerns
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In a strategic move to reinforce its trade policy, the Trump administration announced new tariffs against 60 trading partners, including the European Union, effective as of Friday. The decision addresses ongoing concerns regarding lax enforcement of forced labor bans on imported goods.

This development coincides with the expiration of a temporary global tariff, as the White House seeks to cement President Donald Trump's campaign promise of imposing near-global tariffs. This policy was originally struck down by the Supreme Court but has seen a resurgence via the Trade Act of 1974, particularly under Section 122.

Amid bipartisan calls in Congress for the global eradication of forced labor, the administration underscores its commitment to using all available tools, including tariffs. Specific exemptions apply to certain goods, and countries that enacted suitable anti-forced labor laws face a reduced 10% tariff rather than the 12.5% imposed on others.

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