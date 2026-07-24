Minnesota Man Sentenced to Life for Political Assassinations

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for the assassination of a top Democratic lawmaker. Vance Boelter, 59, carried out the attacks last year, clad in a police uniform and armed with a silicone mask. He also attempted to murder another lawmaker.

During the violent spree, Boelter fatally shot Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband at their home. He also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The attacks were part of a broader plan as investigators discovered a list of 45 Minnesota officials in Boelter's car.

Authorities captured Boelter after a massive manhunt. During his sentencing, Boelter apologized for his actions, expressing regret for the pain caused. The case highlights the growing concern over political violence in the U.S. and the tough decisions in the legal system regarding appropriate sentencing.