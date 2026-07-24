Chaos and Conflict: Impact of Russian Bomb Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Recent Russian bomb attacks have injured dozens and caused serious damage to residential buildings in eastern Ukrainian cities. Five guided bombs hit Zaporizhzhia, injuring 15 people, while aerial bombs in Sloviansk injured 14. This comes as Russian attacks on these regions intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 02:37 IST
Chaos and Conflict: Impact of Russian Bomb Attacks in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian guided bomb strikes have resulted in dozens of injuries and extensive destruction of residential buildings in eastern Ukraine, officials report. In Zaporizhzhia, 15 individuals were injured when five bombs targeted homes and a medical facility, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov, who shared images of the devastation on Telegram.

Increased assaults on Zaporizhzhia are noted, a region annexed by Russia seven months after its 2022 invasion, although Ukraine maintains significant control over the area. In Sloviansk, part of the contested eastern Donetsk region, two aerial bombs injured 14 and damaged several apartment buildings, as reported by Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin.

While visuals have emerged showing collapsed buildings, independent verification of the reports by Reuters remains incomplete. Both nations involved have denied targeting civilians amid their prolonged conflict.

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