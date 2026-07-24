Brazil Condemns U.S. Tariffs Amidst Trade Dispute

The Brazilian government has criticized U.S. tariffs on its exports, branding them arbitrary. The tariffs, related to forced labor issues, amount to 12.5% on Brazilian goods. Brazil plans to utilize its Reciprocity Law and approach the WTO. President Lula is open to negotiation, but open to exploring other markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 04:22 IST
Brazil Condemns U.S. Tariffs Amidst Trade Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Brazilian government on Thursday condemned the tariffs imposed by the United States on Brazil and 59 other trading partners over forced labor concerns, describing the move as 'arbitrary' and 'unjustified.'

'Without a legal basis under domestic law to justify its protectionist trade policy, the U.S. Trade Representative decided to exploit an issue crucial to human rights and workers' rights,' the Brazilian government stated. A 12.5% levy will be placed on the country's exports to the U.S.

Brazil has announced it will swiftly proceed with measures under its 'Reciprocity Law' and take the matter to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism. The U.S. tariffs on numerous markets stem from alleged lax enforcement of forced labor bans, taking effect Friday. Last week, the Trump administration also imposed a 25% tariff on various Brazilian goods citing unfair trade practices. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed a willingness to negotiate but warned Brazil would seek alternative markets if needed.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026