Brazil Condemns U.S. Tariffs Amidst Trade Dispute

The Brazilian government on Thursday condemned the tariffs imposed by the United States on Brazil and 59 other trading partners over forced labor concerns, describing the move as 'arbitrary' and 'unjustified.'

'Without a legal basis under domestic law to justify its protectionist trade policy, the U.S. Trade Representative decided to exploit an issue crucial to human rights and workers' rights,' the Brazilian government stated. A 12.5% levy will be placed on the country's exports to the U.S.

Brazil has announced it will swiftly proceed with measures under its 'Reciprocity Law' and take the matter to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism. The U.S. tariffs on numerous markets stem from alleged lax enforcement of forced labor bans, taking effect Friday. Last week, the Trump administration also imposed a 25% tariff on various Brazilian goods citing unfair trade practices. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed a willingness to negotiate but warned Brazil would seek alternative markets if needed.