High-Stakes Divorce: SK Group's Chey Faces Payout Decision

South Korea awaits a high-stakes court decision as the Seoul High Court prepares to rule on SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won's divorce payout to Roh Soh-yeong. This case has significant implications for Chey's financial flexibility and his stake in the nation's second-largest conglomerate.

The court's ruling on asset division follows a Supreme Court mandate for reconsideration, after a lower court previously pegged Roh's contribution to 35%. A substantial payout could prompt Chey to raise funds, possibly influencing SK Group's business strategies and management decisions.

As SK Group's profile grows amid the AI boom, with SK Hynix emerging as a strategic player, the valuation and potential liquidation of Chey's assets are under scrutiny. The outcome will impact stakeholders, as they weigh the group's stability against potential changes in ownership dynamics.