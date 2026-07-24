High-Stakes Divorce: SK Group's Chey Faces Payout Decision

A South Korean court is set to rule on how much SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won must pay his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, in a major divorce case affecting his stake in SK Inc. The decision could force Chey to liquidate assets amid growing international interest in the conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 04:30 IST
High-Stakes Divorce: SK Group's Chey Faces Payout Decision
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea awaits a high-stakes court decision as the Seoul High Court prepares to rule on SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won's divorce payout to Roh Soh-yeong. This case has significant implications for Chey's financial flexibility and his stake in the nation's second-largest conglomerate.

The court's ruling on asset division follows a Supreme Court mandate for reconsideration, after a lower court previously pegged Roh's contribution to 35%. A substantial payout could prompt Chey to raise funds, possibly influencing SK Group's business strategies and management decisions.

As SK Group's profile grows amid the AI boom, with SK Hynix emerging as a strategic player, the valuation and potential liquidation of Chey's assets are under scrutiny. The outcome will impact stakeholders, as they weigh the group's stability against potential changes in ownership dynamics.

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