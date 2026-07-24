Saudi Arabia's Oil Odyssey: Navigating New Export Challenges

Saudi Arabia is facing new logistical challenges in exporting its oil, as key routes through the Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb straits are disrupted by tensions in the region. As a result, the kingdom is utilizing Egypt's Suez Canal for its oil exports, a path not relied upon as the primary outlet for decades.

Historically, Saudi Arabia's oil was primarily sent to Europe and the United States, but now, the majority of its buyers are in Asia. The rerouting through the Suez Canal requires tankers to circumnavigate Africa, extending the journey to 48 days and incurring significant additional costs. For instance, the journey costs have ballooned from $1.26 million to around $2.87 million, due to increased fuel consumption and additional fees.

In response to these challenges, Saudi Arabia is exploring logistical solutions, including partially unloading tankers into the Sumed pipeline, a vital oil link that bypasses the Suez. This adaptation is vital as larger tankers must navigate the canal half-empty due to size restrictions, further complicating the kingdom's oil export strategy.