Court Upholds Scholar's Release in Immigration-Free Speech Clash

An appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, has thrown out an attempt by the Trump administration to have immigration authorities re-detain a Georgetown University scholar. Badar Khan Suri, a pro-Palestinian activist, had been released after a judge ruled his arrest violated free speech rights.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, determined federal immigration law does not bar judicial intervention in cases like Suri’s, who claims his detention was unconstitutional. The ruling highlights judicial independence in upholding free speech against targeted detentions.

Suri, residing in Virginia, was previously arrested during a crackdown on foreign nationals engaged in pro-Palestinian activism. He was released in May 2025, following a favorable ruling by U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, who saw merit in Suri’s constitutional challenge.