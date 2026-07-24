India's Youth Uprising: The "Cockroach" Protest Challenge to Modi
Since June, thousands have rallied around India's "cockroach" movement, demanding the education minister's resignation over exam leaks, posing a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This youth-led protest is seen as part of a broader wave of activism against corruption and other social issues across India.
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- India
Since June, the youth-led 'cockroach' movement has seen thousands of protestors take to the streets of India, demanding the education minister's resignation over leaked exam papers. This movement poses one of the most significant challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his third term.
Activists argue that the exam paper leaks are symptomatic of widespread corruption throughout the country, a notion that has fueled public outcry and protests for years. Major rallies have highlighted issues of graft and other social injustices across the past two decades, drawing comparisons to previous mass movements.
The protests are part of a long-standing trend of Indian citizens taking action against corruption, inequality, and other societal issues, as seen in past movements such as Anna Hazare's anti-corruption campaign and public outrage following the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, both of which initiated significant legal and social changes.
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