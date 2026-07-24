Oil Surge and Gulf Conflict Roil Global Markets: Inflation Fears Revived

Asian shares declined on Friday as oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel amid escalating Gulf tensions, impacting bond markets and raising new inflation concerns.

Brent crude steadied at $100.85 per barrel following attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi vessels. U.S. strikes on Iran further stressed oil supplies, with the Gulf conflict showing no signs of ending, causing a significant oil price surge by 40% this month.

News of U.S. tariffs on goods from 60 partners compounded inflation worries, pushing Treasury yields to near-record highs. Wall Street fell overnight, with major tech companies Alphabet and Tesla troubling investors due to significant AI infrastructure expenses.