Oil Price Surge Shakes Global Markets Amid Renewed Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices hit $100 a barrel for the first time since May, sparking turbulence in global markets. The rise was driven by attacks on Saudi tankers and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Major tech stocks like Tesla and Alphabet also contributed to market volatility, with investors fearing increased spending on AI infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 02:19 IST
Oil Price Surge Shakes Global Markets Amid Renewed Geopolitical Tensions
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  • Iran

Oil prices skyrocketed to $100 a barrel on Thursday, reflecting rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This marks the first time since May that such heights have been reached, sending ripples across global markets.

The surge was primarily fueled by Yemeni Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers and the potential closing of crucial maritime routes by Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. military's continued strikes on Iranian targets have added to the instability.

Major tech companies like Tesla and Alphabet exacerbated the market's dip, with significant cash burn due to intensified AI investments. Despite the turbulence, experts anticipate long-term growth, though short-term volatility may persist.

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