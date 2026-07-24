Oil Price Surge Shakes Global Markets Amid Renewed Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices skyrocketed to $100 a barrel on Thursday, reflecting rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This marks the first time since May that such heights have been reached, sending ripples across global markets.

The surge was primarily fueled by Yemeni Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers and the potential closing of crucial maritime routes by Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. military's continued strikes on Iranian targets have added to the instability.

Major tech companies like Tesla and Alphabet exacerbated the market's dip, with significant cash burn due to intensified AI investments. Despite the turbulence, experts anticipate long-term growth, though short-term volatility may persist.