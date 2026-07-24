Champion's Homecoming: Ryan Fox Returns to New Zealand

Ryan Fox triumphantly returned to his homeland, New Zealand, after securing a historic win at the British Open, marking him as the first Kiwi victor since 1963.

Eager to share his success with loved ones, the 39-year-old golfer cut short his post-victory celebrations to join family and friends, bringing his trophy to showcase.

While nationwide festivities continue, Fox plans to savor a steak and cheese pie and possibly enjoy a round of golf, whether permitting, amidst a busy schedule.