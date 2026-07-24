Champion's Homecoming: Ryan Fox Returns to New Zealand
Ryan Fox, who captured the British Open, returned to New Zealand to celebrate with family and friends. The first New Zealander to win since 1963, he relished the quiet journey home. Fox looks forward to golfing and enjoying comforts like a local pie amidst nationwide celebrations of his victory.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Ryan Fox triumphantly returned to his homeland, New Zealand, after securing a historic win at the British Open, marking him as the first Kiwi victor since 1963.
Eager to share his success with loved ones, the 39-year-old golfer cut short his post-victory celebrations to join family and friends, bringing his trophy to showcase.
While nationwide festivities continue, Fox plans to savor a steak and cheese pie and possibly enjoy a round of golf, whether permitting, amidst a busy schedule.
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