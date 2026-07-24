Xpeng Issues Massive Vehicle Recall Over Safety Concerns

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is set to recall 33,473 of its X9 vehicles, citing safety concerns, according to a statement by China's market regulator on Friday. The recall affects vehicles produced between August 8, 2023, and August 11, 2025.

The primary issue involves the front air springs, which may lose airtightness, resulting in air leaks. This defect could lead to malfunction alerts and, in severe cases, impact the vehicle's handling, especially in hot and humid conditions.

In response, China's industry ministry conducted inspections of Xpeng and Guangzhou Automobile Group's EV subsidiary, GAC Aion, to evaluate the vehicles' safety measures and production consistency.