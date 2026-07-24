Xpeng Issues Massive Vehicle Recall Over Safety Concerns

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng is recalling 33,473 X9 vehicles due to potential safety issues. The recall concerns the front air springs' airtightness, potentially causing air leaks and affecting vehicle handling. China's market regulator and industry ministry are overseeing the safety assessment of Xpeng's vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:36 IST
Xpeng Issues Massive Vehicle Recall Over Safety Concerns
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  • China

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is set to recall 33,473 of its X9 vehicles, citing safety concerns, according to a statement by China's market regulator on Friday. The recall affects vehicles produced between August 8, 2023, and August 11, 2025.

The primary issue involves the front air springs, which may lose airtightness, resulting in air leaks. This defect could lead to malfunction alerts and, in severe cases, impact the vehicle's handling, especially in hot and humid conditions.

In response, China's industry ministry conducted inspections of Xpeng and Guangzhou Automobile Group's EV subsidiary, GAC Aion, to evaluate the vehicles' safety measures and production consistency.

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