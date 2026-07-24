CiDi's Race to Lead Autonomous Mining Innovation Globally

CiDi, a Hong Kong-listed Chinese company, is expanding its autonomous mining equipment overseas. With installations in Australia and plans for further rollouts in the Middle East, South America, and Europe, CiDi aims to increase overseas revenue while introducing cutting-edge robotic solutions for the mining industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:31 IST
CiDi's Race to Lead Autonomous Mining Innovation Globally
  • Country:
  • China

CiDi, the Hong Kong-listed Chinese manufacturer of autonomous mining equipment, is poised to accelerate its international presence, as announced by Chief Executive Albert Hu. With partially automated excavators already operational in Australia, the company is preparing for an expansive deployment, alongside efforts to secure contracts across the Middle East, South America, and Europe.

As competition intensifies within the sector, firms like Fujian-based EACON and CiDi are racing to supply self-driving trucks and other automated mining solutions, ultimately reducing labor and fuel costs while enhancing safety. Notably, CiDi is unveiling robotic machinery for explosive handling and drilling, tasks requiring a high degree of precision and safety.

Following its public listing in late 2025, CiDi's revenue more than doubled last year, reaching 884.8 million yuan ($130.6 million). The company maintains a significant technological advantage in coordinating large fleets of autonomous trucks remotely, particularly in coal mines where up to 500 vehicles may operate simultaneously. Future developments include explosive-handling units and drilling robots slated for release in specific Chinese provinces.

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