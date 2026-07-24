Fed's Rate Decision and AI Earnings Impact on Stock Market Trajectory

The U.S. stock market anticipates fluctuations as the Federal Reserve prepares to address interest rate changes amidst volatile corporate earnings reports, particularly from the technology sector.

This week, major indexes faced declines due to notable AI-related stock slides, igniting investor concerns ahead of financial results from key technology players next week.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the rising oil prices prompt speculation on the Fed's rate decisions, with investors anxious over the potential for unprecedented hikes impacting market dynamics.