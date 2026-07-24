Safety Concerns Prompt Xpeng's Massive Recall

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng is recalling 33,473 X9 models due to potential safety issues. These vehicles, produced between August 8, 2023, and August 11, 2025, may experience reduced airtightness in the front air springs, particularly in hot and humid conditions, potentially affecting vehicle handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 12:54 IST
Safety Concerns Prompt Xpeng's Massive Recall
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  • Country:
  • China

Chinese electric vehicle giant Xpeng has announced a significant recall affecting 33,473 of its X9 models. This recall is due to safety concerns highlighted by China's market regulator.

Vehicles manufactured between August 8, 2023, and August 11, 2025, are impacted by this decision. The issue stems from a potential reduction in airtightness within the front air springs.

This defect could lead to air leaks over prolonged use, particularly in hot and humid environments, triggering alert systems or even impacting vehicle handling in severe cases.

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