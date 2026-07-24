Melia Hotels Exit Cuba Amid U.S. Sanctions

Spanish hotel group Melia has ceased operations of all its 34 hotels in Cuba due to toughened U.S. sanctions and the island's worsening economic crisis. The decision follows similar moves by Iberostar and Barceló, marking the end of Spanish hotel chains' long-standing presence in Cuba's tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:31 IST
Melia Hotels Exit Cuba Amid U.S. Sanctions
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a significant blow to Cuba's tourism industry, Spanish hotel chain Melia announced the closure of all its 34 hotels in the nation. This decision arises amidst increasing U.S. sanctions and an escalating economic crisis.

Melia, which has operated in Cuba since 1990, attributed its departure to operational, legal, and financial challenges. This move comes after the partial suspension of its operations last month and similar withdrawals by other Spanish chains, Iberostar and Barceló.

The exit of these major players highlights the severe impact on Cuba's tourism sector, a crucial component of its economy, now further pressured by U.S. sanctions affecting diverse industries.

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