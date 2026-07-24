Critical Insights: Top 5 Market Movers of the Week

The latest edition of Reuters Open Interest (ROI) breaks down the key financial dynamics from the past week with five impactful charts. Energy disruption is at the forefront as tensions escalate in Saudi Arabia's primary oil export route, becoming a target amid geopolitical strife involving the Houthi militia.

Attention in the UK turns to financial stability, where despite high borrowing rates, the market remains relatively calm. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's political maneuvers are under scrutiny, with fiscal policies potentially affecting political outcomes and investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Japan faces economic trials as the yen hits a record low against the dollar. This currency conundrum, influenced by internal and external factors, signifies a strategic deadlock for policymakers. On another front, the energy sector grapples with the dual pressures of global refinery disruptions and solar power generation impacted by widespread US wildfires.