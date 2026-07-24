Chris Brown's Guilty Plea: London Nightclub Affray Resolved

U.S. singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to an affray charge in connection with an alleged attack on a music producer at a London nightclub three years ago. The more serious charges initially brought against him were subsequently dropped by prosecutors.

Brown, 37, alongside co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, appeared in London’s Southwark Crown Court, both admitting guilt in an incident involving Abraham Diaw at London’s Tape nightclub dating back to February 2023. Initially, the duo faced more severe allegations, which included attempts to cause serious injury, but these charges were dismissed following their guilty plea to affray.

The court heard claims that Brown instigated an unprovoked attack on Diaw with a tequila bottle. Arrested after returning to Britain in May 2025, Brown was initially denied bail, imperiling his global tour plans. However, he secured release by pledging a substantial security fee. Brown is set to be sentenced on October 26.