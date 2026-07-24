UK Business Activity Sees Surge Amid Temporary Respite from Global Tensions

In July, British firms saw an increase in activity for the first time in three months, driven by a temporary pause in global conflicts, boosting consumer confidence and spending. The UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surged to 52.1, its best performance since February, surpassing all predictions in a Reuters poll.

S&P's services PMI jumped to 51.8, its highest since April, while the manufacturing index reached 52.8 from 52.5. Hospitality businesses thrived due to favorable weather and domestic tourism, supported by lessened overseas travel amid economic uncertainties.

Positive retail data showed unexpected increases in sales, mainly online and in clothing, fueled by hot weather. Despite present optimism, experts warn of potential setbacks due to resuming geopolitical tensions and energy cost concerns.