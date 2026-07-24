In a surprising turn of events, the Russian central bank has reduced its benchmark interest rate to 14% from 14.25%, against the backdrop of soaring inflation linked to Ukrainian drone strikes on key oil refineries and e-commerce sites. Analysts predicted the rate would remain stable due to increasing fuel prices.

The central bank revised growth forecasts downward, predicting zero to 1% growth this year, compared to an earlier projection of up to 1.5%. This decision stems from upward revisions in fuel costs and anticipated inflation, while household inflation expectations hit their peak since the conflict commenced last year.

Political pressures appear to play a role, with President Putin advocating for economic stability despite external threats. His outspoken comments possibly influenced the bank's rate decision, amidst criticisms from political figures and media pundits alike, showcasing the intense scrutiny faced by the central financial institution.