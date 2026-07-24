Bond Yields Surge Amid Global Economic Tensions

Global bond yields approached multi-decade highs due to inflation concerns fueled by high oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The U.S. introduced higher tariffs, influencing long-term Treasury yields. European stocks showed slight recovery, but tech stocks faced pressure due to costly AI investments without immediate returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:29 IST
Bond Yields Surge Amid Global Economic Tensions
  • Country:
  • United States

Global bond yields hit multi-decade highs on Friday, driven by inflation fears as Middle East tensions push oil prices upward. This economic strain clouds the outlook for interest rate hikes, while U.S. and European shares make modest gains.

The U.S. plans to impose higher tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, contributing to the concerning inflation environment. U.S. Treasury yields escalated, with 30-year rates nearing peaks last seen in 2007, and German Bund yields maintaining their highest levels since 2011.

Technology stocks remain under pressure despite a slight uptick in Nasdaq futures, largely because of investors' skepticism about AI spending yield. Meanwhile, energy markets stutter amidst escalating regional conflicts threatening oil supply routes, highlighting the complex intersection of geopolitical and economic trends.

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